2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Preview - RTU vs. Karela United

The Aliu Mahama Stadium will throw it's gates open for Premier League business as RTU welcome Karela United on Thursday April 27 2023.

Both teams will desperately want to bounce back to winning ways for different reasons.

RTU are 11th on a packed League standings with 36 points and a win could move them a place or two up.

The Pride of The North are hard to beat at home and will be confident of winning to steer towards relative safety.

Karela are in the danger zone and this match is a must win for them if they want to avoid relegation. This may prove a difficult task as RTU can be ruthless at home.

The Nzema based side have a dismal record away from home and are yet to record their first win on the road.

Karela could have their survival hopes dashed unless they put up a spirited fight in Tamale.