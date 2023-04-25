2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Preview - Tamale City vs Hearts of Oak

Tamale City will host Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Wednesday, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The home team will be looking to return to winning ways after snatching an important point at Great Olympics in their last outing.

Tamale City currently sit just outside the relegation zone, and a win against Hearts of Oak could see them move three points clear and boost their chances of staying up.

On the other hand, Hearts of Oak come into the game fuming after what they have described as a robbery in Bechem, where they were beaten by Bechem United 1-0.

The Phobians conceded a controversial penalty, which resulted in the only goal of the game. The result dealt a blow to their title hopes, but they still have a chance to overtake leaders Aduana Stars.

Hearts trail Aduana by five points, and will be hoping to close the gap with a win against Tamale City.

Both teams will be looking to come out with all three points, and the match promises to be a closely contested affair.

Tamale City will be hoping to capitalize on their home advantage and give their fans something to cheer about.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will be looking to put the disappointment of their last game behind them and get back to winning ways.