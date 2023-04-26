2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report - Aduana Stars 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Aduana Stars extended their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League table with a 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars at Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Wednesday.

Aduana returned to their home ground after serving a one-match ban due to hooliganism and put on a stunning performance to keep their title hopes alive. The win sees them now three points clear at the top of the table.

The match started with Aduana Stars dominating play, creating several chances early on. They finally broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, as Kelvin Obeng pounced on a loose ball in the box to put the hosts in front.

Bibiani Gold Stars tried to push forward and get back into the game, but the Aduana defence held strong to preserve their lead going into halftime.

The second half saw a much more competitive encounter, with Bibiani Gold Stars looking to get back into the game.

However, Aduana Stars continued to create chances and could have added to their lead on multiple occasions. As the game approached full-time, the visitors pushed forward in search of an equalizer, leaving gaps at the back.

Aduana Stars took advantage of the situation and sealed the win in stoppage time, with Kelvin Obeng scoring his second of the game to secure a vital victory for his side.

The defeat was Bibiani Gold Stars' third in a row and leaves them in 9th place in the league table. They will need to regroup quickly if they hope to turn their season around.

Aduana Stars, on the other hand, will be delighted with their performance and will be looking to build on this result as they continue their quest for the league title.