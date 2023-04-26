2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Kotoku Royals

Berekum Chelsea rallied from behind to further deepen the woes of bottom placed Kotoku Royals with a 2-1 victory over the Premier League new boys.

Patrick Kofi Ansu last gasp goal on 98 minutes ensured that The Bibires exacted revenge on Kotoku Royals when the latter visited the Golden City Park on Wednesday for Premier League business.

Royals started the game brightly and Mohammed Zakari shot them into an early lead in the 13th minute.

Kalo Ouattara restored parity for Chelsea after recess on 48 minutes.

It looked like both teams were going to share the spoils but Patrick Ansu's stoppage time goal secured victory for his side.

Ennin will be pleased with the results as he has vowed to beat all teams that beat Chelsea in the first round.

The Bibires move to 4th on the league standings with 43 points and will remain there at the end of Match day 28 should Kotoko fail to win or draw against Great Olympics.

Kotoku Royals are rooted at the bottom on 22 points and the Premier League debutants may witness an early return to Division One football.

Berekum Chelsea are away to Karela while Kotoku Royals will host leaders Aduana for their next matches.