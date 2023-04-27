2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report - Great Olympics 2-0 Asante Kotoko

Great Olympics boosted their chances of surviving relegation after seeing off Asante Kotoko SC in a crunchy game in the Ghana Premier League matchday 28 at the Sogakope Park on Thursday afternoon.

The Wonder Club claimed a well-deserving 2-0 victory over the defending champions to move out of the relegation zone as they ignited their fight against the drop at the end of the season.

Olympics gaffer Bismark Kobi-Mensah made two alterations to the team that drew 1-1 with Tamale City in the last round with Abdul Bashiru and Abdul Razak Yussif paving way for Michael Kweku Osei and Philip Nii Sackey respectively.

Stop-gap coach for Kotoko, Abdulai Gazale, made only one change to the team that beat Aduana Stars last Sunday in Kumasi with the return of Mohammed Alhassan in the starting lineup.

Michael Osei got the opening goal of the match as early as the 8th minute after he combined with former Kotoko defender Christopher Nakai Nettey to find the back of the net.

Osei headed home a lofted cross from the fullback to give the Dade Boys the advantage.

Olympics doubled their lead six minutes from the interval through Emmanuel Akesseh, who scored his very first goal in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Kotoko goalkeeper Federick Asare fumbled to save a close range shot from Osei before Akesseh pounced on the rebound to slot home the second goal for the hosts.

Olympics jump two places to the 14th position on the league standings with 35 points, just one above the last three teams.

Kotoko remain eight points adrift of the top spot occupied by Aduana with their hopes of defending the league title gradually fading away.