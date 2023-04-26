2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report- Legon Cities 2-0 Accra Lions

Legon Cities extended their winning run to three games on a row after cruising to a 2-0 win against Accra Lions at the El Wak stadium in Accra on Wednesday.

Goals at either side of the half from Kofi Kordzi and Ebenezer Armegah ensured the Royals collected all three points at home.

Having started the game the best of the two sides, Legon Cities tested Accra Lions through captain Michel Otou but the visitors were equal to the task.

The host then broke the deadlock ten minutes to half time after striker Kofi Kordzi smashed home, beating goalkeeper Andrews Owusu.

Just before half time, the referee awarded Legon Cities a penalty but the decision was reversed after a chat with his assistant.

Three minutes after the break Ebenezer Armegah scored a cracking goal to double the lead for the host.

Kordzi was later replaced by Alex Aso, who had a goal ruled due to an offside.

The victory keeps Legon Cities further away from the drop while Accra Lions stay 6th on the table.