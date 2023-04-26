2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report - Medeama 3-2 Dreams FC

Fatawu Abdul Hamidu scored an injury-time winner for Medeama in their 3-2 dramatic win over Dreams FC in a nerve-racking match in Tarkwa on Wednesday.

The left-back slotted home the match-needed winner two minutes into injury time with a sumptuous free-kick- sending fans into spontaneous jubilation.

The Mauve and Yellows are very much in the race for their first Premier League crown after an explosive performance against the Dawu-based side.

Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah scored a sublime bicycle kick in the 8th minute to open the floodgate for a five-goal thriller at the Akoon Community Park.

The visitors responded in an amazing fashion with Ishmael Dede rattling home the equaliser with a thunderbolt 20-yard drive to beat Felix Kyei to end the first half.

The second half produced another scintillating display from both teams with Ali Huzaf tormenting the Medeama defenders.

His ball control, hold-up play and surging runs caused a lot of problems for Vincent Atingah Addae and Nurudeen Abdulai.

Jonathan Sowah scored his second on the day with an easy tap-in after Solomon Agbasi failed to deal with Prosper Owusu Boakye's powerful strike.

Sowah had the simplest of tasks of tapping the ball into the net from a goal-bound rebound.

When the host side thought they were home and dry, Dreams silenced the crowd with the equaliser from striker Ali Huzaf.

This is the second time Huzaf has scored against Medeama in Tarkwa after his solitary strike handed the team a famous 1-0 win over the side last season.

Medeama pulled the chestnut out of the blazing fire after defender Fatawu Abdul Hamidu grabbed the headlines with a superb free-kick just outside the box to ensure his side bagged maximum points at home.

Medeama have now jumped to second on the league table with 47 points, three behind leaders Aduana Stars with six games left to spare.

Dreams FC are just two points above the drop zone with 34 points from 28 games.

The win means Medeama are still in the Premier League title race as they travel to Nsoatre to battle Nsoatreman FC on Sunday.