2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report - RTU 0-1 Karela United

Karela United injected some hope into their relegation battle with a 1-0 victory over RTU in Tamale on a wet Thursday evening.

The Mauve and Yellow were rewarded with a start they dreamed of by opening the scoring after just 9 minutes through Evans Adomako Wiredu. The striker slotted home after the RTU defense failed to clear their lines.

That early goal unsettled RTU and their chance of coming back into the game were further diminished as in form striker Issah Kuka limped off with an injury.

The start second half was delayed as a result of the soggy pitch.

Karela's tactics worked to perfection as the successfully nullified every attacking threat RTU posed and Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu's lads held on to record their first win of the season.

The win moves them to 14th on the league standings on 35 points, a point above the drop zone while RTU are 11th on 36 points.