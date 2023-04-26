2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report – Samartex 2-0 Nsoatreman

Samartex recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over Nsoatreman in their Ghana Premier League encounter on Wednesday.

A quick goal by Kwasi Ofosu in the first minute of the match and Evans Osei Wusu's second-half strike secured the three points for Samartex.

The match started with a bang as Kwasi Ofosu put the hosts ahead just 60 seconds into the game with a well-placed shot that left the Nsoatreman goalkeeper with no chance.

Samartex continued to dominate possession and create chances, but they were unable to add to their tally before the half-time break.

In the second half, Nsoatreman started brightly and looked to get back into the game, but Samartex's defence held strong.

The hosts eventually doubled their lead in the 59th minute through Evans Osei Wusu.

Nsoatreman tried to fight back and get back into the game, but they were unable to break down a resolute Samartex defence.

The visitors created a few half-chances, but they were unable to convert them into goals, and the match ended 2-0 in favour of Samartex.

The win sees Samartex move up the table and into the top half, while Nsoatreman remain in the lower half of the table and closer to the relegation zone. They could drop further down the table depending on other results on Thursday.