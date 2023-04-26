2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report – Tamale City 4-1 Hearts of Oak

Tamale City breathed new life into their quest to avoid relegation with a dominant display against former champions Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts ran out 4-1 winners, with Sampson Eduku netting a brace, while Mohammed Yahaya and Isaac Mensah also found the back of the net.

The win sees Tamale City climb three places clear of the relegation zone and gives them hope of avoiding the drop. Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, put in a lacklustre performance that left their fans disappointed. Their only bright spot came in the form of Victor Aidoo's consolation goal.

The Phobians have now lost two games in a row, leaving their title ambitions in tatters. After losing out to bitter rivals Asante Kotoko last season, their hopes of reclaiming the title look increasingly slim. They have dropped out of the top four and are now eight points behind league leaders Aduana Stars, with just six games left to play.

Tamale City started the game brightly, taking control of proceedings from the outset. They took the lead in the 17th minute through Sampson Eduku, who slotted home from close range.

Hearts of Oak struggled to get into the game and found themselves 2-0 down just before the half-hour mark, as Eduku grabbed his second of the game with a well-placed shot from penalty spot.

Hearts of Oak tried to rally in the second half, but Tamale City continued to dominate proceedings. They added a third goal in the 56th minute through Mohammed Yahaya.

Hearts of Oak finally managed to get on the scoresheet in the 79th minute, with Victor Aidoo netting a consolation goal but Isaac Mensah fired home the fourth in added time.