2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs RTU

Accra Lions will welcome Real Tamale United to the Accra Sports after their short trip in the capital in midweek against Legon Cities.

Lions lost to their regional rivals 2-0 at the El Wak stadium will hope to bounce back against the Norther Blues on Sunday.

Despite losing four of their last five games, Accra Lions sit seventh on the league table and could climb into top four position with a win against RTU.

Meanwhile, RTU travel to Accra in search of a first win in three games, having won only two of their last five matches.

Striker Seidu Bassit will look for inspiration at the Accra Sports Stadium after scoring four times against Medeama SC last week.

Emmanuel Dzigbah, who has found his way into the first team will also want to continue his decent run of form.

Real Tamale United will heavily depend on the in-form Issah Kuka and former Hearts of Oak midfielder Manaf Umar.

Accra Lions have a good record at home and could hope to secure all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium while RTU will be hoping to avoid a defeat despite their dreaded away record.