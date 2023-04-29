2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs. Tamale City

Asante Kotoko SC will look to ignite their hopes of retaining the Ghana Premier League when they tackle a rejuvenated Tamale City FC side at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The defending champions are poised to return to winning ways to keep the chase for the league title alive after suffering a slump last Thursday against Great Olympics FC in Sogakope.

The Porcupine Warriors are also looking to cut down the gap between them and the top spot from eight points to five points.

Kotoko haven't been in the best of forms lately after managing just two victories in the last seven league matches with three defeats and two draws in the process.

City are outside the relegation zone for the second consecutive week following their rejuvenation in recent weeks. They have lost once in their last seven league games.

The Citizens are currently sitting in the 13th position with one point more ahead of the drop on the league standings after twenty-eight rounds.

City are boosted by their victory in the midweek ahead of the journey from Tamale to Kumasi. They thrashed giants Hearts of Oak 4-1 in a deserving fashion at the Aliu Mahama Stadium last time.

In-form striker Sampson Eduku is expected to step up once again for City if they are to pick a point from Sunday's game. He has scored 12 goals so far in the season.