2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview – Bechem United vs Samartex

Third-placed Bechem United will be looking to get back to winning ways as they host Samartex in a Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon. The Hunters will need a victory to keep their hopes of an unexpected title win alive.

Bechem United were held to a goalless draw by King Faisal in their previous league match at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Meanwhile, FC Samartex recorded a 2-0 win over Nsoatreman in their last outing.

With two wins, two draws, and a loss in their previous five league games, Bechem United sit comfortably in third place on the league table. Samartex, on the other hand, are placed eighth with 39 points.

Samartex emerged victorious in the first encounter between these two sides earlier in the season. However, Bechem United will be looking to avenge that loss and secure a crucial three points in their quest for a high league finish.