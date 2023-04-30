2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview - Bibiani GoldStars vs. Great Olympics

Gold Stars will be desperate to return to winning ways when they host Great Olympics at Dun's Park on Sunday, April 30 2023.

The Miners have lost their last three games and will hope to turn things around before the situation moves from bad to abject.

Both teams are separated by just three points with Gold Stars in 9th position on to the league standings with 38 points while Olympics are 15th on 35 points.

The Wonder Club will be buoyed by their 2-0 emphatic win over defending champions Asante Kotoko which moved them out of the relegation zone.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah and his lads will feel survival is not beyond the realm of possibility and will fight tooth and nail to climb further up the league log.

With Michael Osei also fully aware of the implications of the outcome of this game, they will come out firing on all cylinders to avoid a relegation battle which could go down to the wire.

This will be one of the mouth-watering encounters to look forward to on Match day 29.