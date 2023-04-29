2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs. Legon Cities

Dreams FC will lock horns with Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, April 29 2023 in a match that could have huge ramifications on the relegation battle.

Both teams are separated by just 3 points on the league standings with Dreams in the danger zone on 34 points while Legon Cities are 10th on 37 points.

The Still Believe have won just one of their last five games and will aim to bounce back to the winning track after Medeama edged them 3-2 in that five-goal thriller. A win could move them out of the drop zone and take them level on points with Cities.

The Royals would want to cement their spot in the top half of the league standings by making it four consecutive wins. Maxwell Konadu and his charges know they cannot afford to lose this game to avoid a return into the relegation mire.

The stakes couldn't be higher for both teams in what promises to be a nail-biting encounter.