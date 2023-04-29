2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview – Karela United vs Berekum Chelsea

Karela United will host Berekum Chelsea in a crucial Ghana Premier League match at their home CAM Park in Aiyinase on Sunday afternoon.

The match will be a clash of two teams with contrasting form and aspirations, with Karela fighting to avoid relegation while Chelsea are looking to mount a title challenge.

Karela United come into the match on the back of a morale-boosting victory against Real Tamale United. The win moved them out of the relegation zone, but they remain just one point above the drop zone. Karela will need to be at their best if they are to secure another win and boost their survival hopes.

On the other hand, Berekum Chelsea have been in impressive form, winning their last three matches. A win for them would put them in a strong position to challenge for the league title, with just five games left in the season.

Karela United have a good record against Berekum Chelsea at their home ground, having never lost to them and scoring a total of seven goals in their two home games against them. However, Chelsea will be buoyed by their recent form and their unbeaten record in their last two matches against Karela United.

All in all, it promises to be an intriguing encounter between two sides with different goals. Karela will be looking to use their home advantage to secure a crucial win, while Chelsea will be hoping to maintain their impressive form and push for the title.