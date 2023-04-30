2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report- Accra Lions 1-2 RTU

Real Tamale United travelled all the way from the North to beat Accra Lions 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

In a very-much changed line up by the host, with goalkeeper Andrews Owusu and captain Dominic Nosbila replaced by Abdul Wahab Abubakar and Kingsford Acheampong, it was the visitors who looked threatening in the early minutes.

Goalkeeper Abubakar looked jittery and almost gave Real Tamale United the lead following a mistake in the 16 yard box.

Lions responded immediately after captain Rich Sackey met a lovely cross from Remember Boateng, only for his header to be cleared off the line by an RTU defender.

David Oduro then pulled a great save from RTU goalkeeper Lukman Sherrif before the visitors took advantage three minutes later after striker Issah Kuka bamboozled his way through the defenders of Lions to slot home.

Halfway through the first half RTU doubled their lead after Baba Kushibo headed home from a Manaf Umar corner kick.

Just before half time, Abass Samari came close but his clever strike went inches wide.

After the break, Accra Lions made a quick change bringing on Dominic Amponsah for Evans Botchway as the host chased the game.

The substitute then served the assist for Baba Apiiga after dazzling his way into the box before finding Baba Apiiga, who calmly slotted home.

Lions kept piling the pressure on the visitors with Amponsah coming close from a freekick with 13 minutes remaining.

Daniel Awuni thought he had grabbed the equalizer only to be denied by a finger tip save from RTU goalkeeper Sheriff.