2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 1-1 Tamale City

Asante Kotoko SC suffered a setback in their charge to defend the Ghana Premier League title after being held by newly-promoted Tamale City on Sunday night.

The Ghanaian top-flight newbies put in a spirited performance to earn a significant point from the match after holding the defending champions to a 1-1 stalemate at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Kotoko's interim coach Abdulai Gazale made three alterations to the team that suffered a 2-0 loss to Great Olympics in the midweek with Dickson Afoakwa earning his fourth start of the season.

Shadrack Addo came in to replace Ivorian import Eric Serge Zeze, who is absent due to an injury, while Enoch Morrison replaced the suspended Richmond Nii Lamptey.

City gaffer Mohammed Hamza, on the other hand, made a couple of changes to the team that humbled giants Hearts of Oak by a 4-1 scoreline in Tamale last Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors were first to draw the blood in the matchday 29 fixture after youngster Rocky Dwanema scored a sumptuous goal in the 36th minute.

Dwanema received a short pass a few mitres behind the centre circle before launching a thunderous strike, which beat the goalkeeper Tijani Cissé.

The Tamale Citizens got the equalising goal a few minutes later through Mohammed Yahaya after taking advantage of a defensive mishap by Kotoko.

Substitute Godfred Abban nearly broke the heart of the Kumasi fans, but his strike from outside the box struck the framework in the dying embers of the match.

Kotoko remains in the 6th position on the league standings with 43 points from 29 matches and are seven points behind leaders Aduana Stars, who have a game in hand.

City are back in the relegation zone despite the draw, but to get four points from the two biggest clubs in the league, provide a lot of hope in their battle against the drop.