2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report – Bechem United 2-0 Samartex

Bechem United secured a comfortable win over Samartex at the Nana Gyeabour Park in Bechem on Sunday afternoon.

The win sees Bechem United return to second place in the league standings, just two points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

Hafiz Konkoni was the star of the show, scoring his 14th goal of the season to become the league's top scorer. His goal put Bechem United ahead and gave them the momentum they needed to dominate the match.

Bechem United's second goal came courtesy of an own goal from Godwin Abusah, adding to Samartex's woes. The home side were in control for most of the match, showing great quality in all areas of the pitch.

Samartex suffered another defeat on the road, as they failed to create many chances throughout the game.

The win will give Bechem United a much-needed boost as they look to continue their pursuit of the league title.