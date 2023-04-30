GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report - Bibiani GoldStars 1-0 Great Olympics

Published on: 30 April 2023
Gold Stars returned to winning ways with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Great Olympics at Dun's Park on Sunday, April 30 2023. 

Godfred Kyei's 10th minute goal was enough to secure The Miners' first win in four games after losing their last three.

The Wonder Club put in a spirited fight to find the equalizer but GoldStars were solid in defense. They failed to make two consecutive wins after that impressive display against Kotoko.

The Miners held on to that solitary goal to move to 7th on the league standings on 41 points.

Olympics slip back into the drop zone after the defeat. They are placed 17th on 35 points.

