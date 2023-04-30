2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report - Dreams FC 5-1 Legon Cities

Dreams FC lifted themselves out of the relegation zone with a 5-1 hammering of Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, April 30 2023.

The Still Believe showed they meant business by opening the scoring through Gael Aholou just six minutes into the game. Ishamel Dede doubled their advantage on 26 minutes.

Cities halved the deficit just before recess through an Ofori McCarthy own goal.

After the break Dreams played with even more urgency and were rewarded with their third goal through Ali Huzaif on 58 minutes.

Ibrahim Abdulai headed home on 66 minutes to put the game beyond the visitors.

Godfred Atuahene climbed off the bench to make it 5-1 for Zito's side to leapfrog Cities into 12th position on the league standings with 37 points.

The Royals are also on 37 points and in 13th position.

Both teams could be overtaken by Tamale City if they win against Kotoko in the Sunday evening kick off.