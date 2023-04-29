2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report- Hearts of Oak 2-0 King Faisal

Hearts of Oak scored two goals in the dying minutes of Saturday night's Ghana Premier League game to earn a vital victory over King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium in their matchday 29 clash.

Hearts of Oak managed to carry the day despite significant changes in the lineup which saw Richard Attah man the post for the time this season at the expense of injured Eric Ofori Antwi and reportedly suspended Richmond Ayi.

After a series of attacks launched by the Phobians in response to King Faisal's resilience, Hearts of Oak had to depend on a strike from substitute Salifu Ibrahim in the 89th minute and Linda Mtange's goal in the 92nd minute to get all three points for the 2020/2021 champions.

The two teams were seeking their first win after three games but only saw goals when the game was almost over but only to the advantage of the hosts.

Hearts of Oak are now fourth with 45 points, with eight games remaining on Sunday and Monday for round 29 of the competition.

King Faisal also remain 11th with 36 points with pending results from the other matches

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will hope to continue their good form when they face Samartex next Saturday, May 6, while the Insha Allah Boys will look for their first win in four games when they visit the Tamale Stadium to face in-form Tamale City.