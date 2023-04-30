2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report - Karela United 4-1 Berekum Chelsea

Karela United's recent resurgence continued with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Berekum Chelsea in their latest league encounter.

The win sees Karela move three points clear of the relegation zone with just five games left in the season.

The match started well for Karela, as they took control of the game from the opening whistle. They dominated the first half, scoring three fantastic goals to take a commanding 3-0 lead into the break.

Emmanuel Boakye Owusu was the star of the show, bagging a brace, while Abdul Ayeh also got on the scoresheet.

The second half was more of the same, as Karela continued to press forward and create chances. Evans Adomako added to the tally, making it 4-0 with a well-taken goal.

Berekum Chelsea managed to score a consolation goal late on, but it was too little, too late, as Karela United secured a well-deserved victory.

The home side were impressive throughout the match, showing great determination and quality in all areas of the pitch. The win will give them a much-needed boost as they look to secure their place in the league for next season.