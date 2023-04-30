2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Report - Nsoatreman FC 1-0 Medeama

Medeama missed the chance to go joint-top on the table after losing 1-0 at Nsoatreman FC on Sunday.

Emmanuel Kotei's second-half rebound separated the two teams at Nana Kronmansah Park.

A resilient performance from Nsoatreman FC forced the Premier League chasers to succumb to the narrow defeat.

The two clubs locked horns today in a Week 29 encounter of the soon-to-be-finished league season.

Only a single goal was scored in a game where both teams played very well throughout the 90 minutes.

A solitary strike from Emmanuel Kotei handed Nsoatreman FC the lead in the 53rd minute and eventually separated the two sides at the end of the 90 minutes.

This was after the first half of the contest ended in a goalless.

Courtesy of the win today, Nsoatreman FC are well above the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC have dropped to third on the league log after dropping three points.

The team has missed a very good chance to close in on league leaders, Aduana Stars.