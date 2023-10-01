2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report – Asante Kotoko 1-1 Karela United

Asante Kotoko managed to avoid consecutive defeats in the early stages of the season with a 1-1 draw against Karela United on Sunday, thanks to Baba Yahaya's 90th-minute equaliser.

However, this result means that the Porcupine Warriors are still without a win after previously drawing with Heart of Lions and losing to Bibiani Goldstars in their two previous games.

The draw also highlights Kotoko's ongoing struggle at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, where they haven't won a game in their last six attempts. This poor home form is a concern, as it often plays a crucial role in achieving success in the Ghanaian top-flight league.

Karela United took an early lead in the 9th minute when Evans Adomako outran the Kotoko defence and skillfully beat goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who was making his first start of the season. This early setback left Kotoko chasing the game, and they pushed hard for an equaliser.

Their efforts eventually paid off in the 91st minute when substitute Baba Yahaya rescued a point for the home side. While the draw might have disappointed Kotoko fans, they will hope to see improved performances in the upcoming matches.

Coach Prosper Ogum has faced some criticism this week, and unless results start to improve in line with their aspirations, he may come under further scrutiny despite leading the team to a league title in 2021.

Asante Kotoko's next fixture will see them travel to the capital to face Accra Lions, while Karela United will also be playing in Accra against Great Olympics.