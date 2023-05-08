2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Karela United

Aduana Stars will look at taking a step further in their pursuit for a third Ghana Premier League title when they host Karela United FC in a matchday 30 fixture at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Monday.

Paa Kwesi Fabin and his men continue to lead the league table and would want to do everything possible to preserve their position after Monday's match.

The Ogya Boys could extend their advantage at the top with a win against Karela. They are three points ahead of second placed Bechem United, who play away to Medeama SC on the same day.

Aduana remain undefeated at home in the league this campaign, having won all of their last three ahead of Karela's visit to Dormaa Ahenkro.

The Ogya Boys will be counting on the club's top scorer Isaac Mintah to secure the maximum points of the game. He has three goals in the last five matches.

Karela are making the trip from Nzema-Aiyinase to Dormaa Ahenkro, knowing how intensified the fight against relegation has been amongst the threatened teams.

The Pride and Passion team travel with a lot of confidence, having beaten Berekum Chelsea 4-1 in the last round and also recording back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Karela claimed their first away victory of the campaign in their last game on the road when they pipped Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Just a point is separating Karela and the relegation zone on the league standings. A win over Aduana will be massive for Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko and his lads, who are keen on retaining their top-flight status at the end of the season.