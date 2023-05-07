2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Asante Kotoko will take on Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday afternoon. This promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams have different aspirations and will be aiming for maximum points.

Asante Kotoko, the reigning champions, are currently eight points adrift from the top spot and cannot afford to drop points against Gold Stars. They will be seeking to return to winning ways after losing to Great Olympics and being held to a draw by Tamale City in their last two matches.

With only five matches remaining, Kotoko's chances of defending their title are very slim. They will need to win all their games and hope that those above them drop points. However, it seems increasingly likely that Kotoko will be the ones to drop points, as they have not played like champions lately. This has led to caretaker manager Abdul Gazale blasting his players after their last match.

On the other hand, Bibiani Gold Stars are currently seventh in the league table and have their sights set on a top-four finish. They will come into the contest with a strong mentality and hope to claim something from the match. However, they will certainly have the memory of their last visit to Kumasi, where they were thumped 5-0 by Kotoko, at the back of their minds.

Both teams will be highly motivated to secure a victory, with Kotoko aiming to keep their title defence hopes alive and Gold Stars seeking to climb up the table.