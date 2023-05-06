2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview- Berekum Chelsea vs Accra Lions

Berekum Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat in Anyinase when they host Accra Lions on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League.

Both sides lost their games last weekend as Chelsea were beaten by Karela United with Accra Lions suffering a home defeat to Real Tamale United.

Accra Lions have struggled in their last five games, winning just one and losing four.

However, Chelsea until their defeat to Karela were on a three game winning run, which included a 3-0 home against champions Asante Kotoko in Berekum.

Stephen Amankona, Kofi Essien and Yaw Dankwah have all been in good form for the Blues and are currently vying for the club's Player of the Month award.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions captain Dominic Nsobila, who missed the game against RTU because of injury will have to pass a late fitness test to be ready for Sunday's game.

Seidu Bassit and Dominic Amponsah will have to find their magic if Lions are to get a positive result in Berekum.

Chelsea have coped well without leading striker Mezack Afriyie, who left for abroad to continue his career.

The two sides have met three times in the Ghana Premier League, with Accra Lions winning two and losing one.