2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview - FC Samartex vs. Hearts of Oak

FC Samartex 1996 will be at home to welcome giants Hearts of Oak in what promises to be an eye-catching encounter in the Ghana Premier League at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Sunday.

The matchday 30 fixture gives the Timber Boys the opportunity to secure top-flight status for another season if they manage to claim the maximum points against the Phobians.

Samartex will move to 42 points if they beat Hearts in Sunday's game, and that will somewhat be enough to remain in the Ghana Premier League for another season.

The premiership newbies have had a roller coaster campaign so far in their debut season but have been stronger at home with only two losses in 15 matches at Samreboi.

They face the Rainbow club on the back of a good home form, having lost once in the last 12 games in front of the home fans.

Hearts recovered from their embarrassing defeat to new boys Tamale City in the last round when they overcame King Faisal Babes with a 2-0 scoreline last week in the capital.

The win also saw them move to the fourth position on the league standings and are trailing the league leaders Aduana Stars by six points with five matches to go.

The Phobians remain in contention for the league title, and a victory on Sunday will give them enough confidence for the remaining matches in the season.

Hearts are tripping to Samreboi with a poor run of results on the road lately. They have picked only two points from the last seven away matches. They will need an improvement to be able to pick at least a point against Samartex.