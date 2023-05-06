2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. Kotoku Royals

The two bottom placed sides on the league standings clash on Sunday May 7, 2023 as Great Olympics welcome Kotoku Royals to the WAFA Stadium.

Both teams have won just two of their last 10 games and are separated by 12 points with Royals rock bottom.

The Wonder Club failed to build on their 2-0 emphatic win over defending champions, Asante Kotoko after Gold Stars beat them at Dun's Park courtesy Godfred Kyei's solitary goal.

With the relegation battle in full swing, Bismark Kobi-Mensah will be desperate to get his side back on the winning track to avoid the drop.

Kotoku Royals have been tipped by many a pundit as the first club to return to Division One football next season but John Eduafo and his lads are adamant they won't accept that tag until the last game.

They managed to share the spoils last Monday with league leaders, Aduana at The Theatre of Dreams and will be buoyed by that results.

It could be a tricky fixture for Olympics as Royals believe there is still some faint light at the end of the tunnel.