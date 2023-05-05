2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview - Medeama SC vs. Bechem United

Medeama's Premier League title push is in the hands of fellow chasers Bechem United when second and third meet in an explosive bout on Monday.

Going into Monday's showdown between the two, Bechem United are second on 48 points while Medeama are third on 47 points with five games to spare.

Medeama will feel they have got to win at home to have any chance of catching up with leaders Aduana Stars.

A win for the home side will see them topple their opponent in second placed on the league table.

The door has been left opened in what has been a thrilling 2021-23 Premier League campaign.

The stakes couldn't be higher ahead of this match, with a win for any of the two teams changing the narrative of the title race.

Medeama should be confident at home but are aware the Hunters won't be a walk in the park.

The visitors have proven to be a difficult side after clocking some numbers away from home this season.

They drew goalless with King Faisal in their last away match and should be in confident mood ahead of the trip to Tarkwa.

Medeama welcome Nana Kofi Babil to the Akoon Community Park for the first time he returned to the club from Europe.

The speedster marked his debut return in the side's 1-0 defeat at Nsoatreman FC.

Babil is expected to provide an attacking bite to the team as they host the Hunters.