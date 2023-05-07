2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview - RTU vs. Dreams FC

RTU host Dreams FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday May 7, 2023 in a game that is crucial for both teams.

The Pride of The North recovered from that rare home defeat to Karela to beat Accra Lions 2-1 in the capital. They are currently in 10th position with 39 points and they are keen to end the season strongly as the club CEO, Baba Duah has announced a special bonus for the players and technical team if they beat Dreams. This is achievable given how dominant Baba Nuhu's side have been at home this term.

Dreams FC are 2 points and two places behind their opponents and they injected some life into their survival bid with a 5-1 walloping of Legon Cities in Dawu.

The task in Tamale could be mission impossible given how poor Zito's side have been away from home this season with just one away win. They would have to deploy every weapon in their armory if they want to get something from this game.