2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview - Tamale City vs King Faisal

Tamale City and King Faisal will battle it out in a crucial league match on Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The two teams find themselves in a survival battle, with both in need of three points to boost their chances of staying in the top flight.

Currently, both teams have 36 points, but Tamale City are in the relegation zone due to their inferior goal difference, while King Faisal are just above them.

King Faisal will be desperate to get back to winning ways, having not won a game in their last three matches. A defeat in Tamale could see them drop into the bottom three.

On the other hand, Tamale City will be brimming with confidence, having beaten Hearts of Oak in their last match and then followed up with a draw.

A win for Tamale City will take them out of the relegation zone, but they will need to be at their best against King Faisal.

King Faisal won the first encounter between the two teams and will be looking for another win to boost their survival hopes.

With just four games left after this match, both teams will be desperate for a positive result to give them a fighting chance of staying in the top flight.

It promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams giving it their all to secure three crucial points.