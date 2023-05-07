2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report – Asante Kotoko 1-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Asante Kotoko's home game against Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday ended in a draw, extending their winless run to three games.

The match took place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, and both teams were eager to secure all three points.

Kotoko started the game on the front foot, taking the lead in just the fourth minute of the match.

Solomon Safo-Taylor scored a well-taken goal after receiving a well-placed pass from one of his teammates.

This early goal boosted the Kotoko players' confidence, and they looked to extend their lead by creating more chances.

Despite their dominant performance in the first half, Kotoko could not add to their lead and went into the break with a slim 1-0 lead. In the second half, Gold Stars came back stronger, pushing forward and putting pressure on the Kotoko defence.

In the match's closing stages, Gold Stars' efforts finally paid off when former Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh scored an equaliser in stoppage time. This goal stunned the Kotoko fans, who had been expecting their team to secure a win.

Kotoko tried to push forward in the match's final minutes to find a winner, but it was too late.

This result leaves Kotoko outside the top four with just seven points separating them and the top spot with four games remaining.