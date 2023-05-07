2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report- Berekum Chelsea 4-0 Accra Lions

Berekum Chelsea produced a splendid second half performance to brush aside Accra Lions 4-0 at the Golden City Park.

A brace from Stephen Amankona and strikes from Awuah Dramani and Patrick Ansu ensured the host returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League.

After a pulsating first half display from both sides, the two teams went into the break with nothing to show.

However, two minutes after the break, Chelsea were awarded a penalty, which was converted by Amankona.

Amankona grabbed his second of the day on the hour mark following a brilliant play by the home side.

Dramani extended the lead five minutes later before Ansu completed the mauling late in injury time.

Berekum Chelsea provided a strong response to their heavy defeat in Karela with an outstanding display in front of their fans while Lions' poor form continues. They have recorded just one win in their last six matches.