2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - FC Samartex 3-2 Hearts of Oak

FC Samartex 1996 staged a remarkable comeback to earn a vital victory against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League matchday 30 on Sunday afternoon at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

The premiership newcomers came from behind to record a 3-2 win, which cushions them in their fight against relegation as they move to 41 points, four more away from the drop zone.

Samartex gaffer Annor Walker made two changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Bechem United in the last round as captain Emmanuel Adu Siaw was benched for Isaac Afful in the starting lineup.

Workaholic midfielder Dauda Yussif Seidu returned from suspension to take his place in the starting lineup, replacing Abdul Hanan Alhassan.

On the other hand, Hearts' interim coach David Ocloo made three alterations to the squad that beat King Faisal Babes 2-0 in the last match in Accra, with Gladson Awako getting his first start in three months.

Salifu Ibrahim also earned a starting place for the first time since February 19, when he started against Aduana Stars while Richard Attah was preferred between the sticks for the second time this term.

Samartex were up and running just four minutes after kick-off with Kwasi Ofosu scoring for the second consecutive time in front of the home fans to put them ahead in the match.

The Phobians drew level three minutes from the halftime break with a goal from substitute Gideon Asante Yeboah, who came on for the injured Awako ten minutes earlier.

Hearts got themselves into the lead in the 64th minute through their Congolese import Linda Mtange, who scored his third goal of the campaign.

The Timber Boys levelled matters in the 75th minute with a goal from midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh following a freekick.

Samartex got the winning goal in stoppage-time when midfielder Dauda Yussif Seidu put the ball behind the net.

Hearts drop to the sixth position on the league standings and remain six points behind leaders Aduana Stars, who have a game in hand.