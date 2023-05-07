2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - Great Olympics 2-0 Kotoku Royals

Great Olympics recorded a vital 2-0 win over bottom placed Kotoku Royals at the WAFA Stadium on Sunday to climb out of the relegation zone.

Two goals in either half of the game earned the Wonder Club a hard fought victory in a game that was expected to be a battle for survival.

With both teams determined to avoid the drop, the first half looked set to end in a draw but Isaac Mensah broke the deadlock on 44 minutes to put Olympics in the lead.

After recess Michael Osei doubled their advantage by scoring in the 54th minute. Olympics held on to their two-goal advantage to secure all three crucial points which lifts them a place and a point above the danger zone.

For Royals it could spell their end in the top flight as they are rock bottom 13 points below the second to last team with just four games to go.