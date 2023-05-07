2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - Legon Cities 3-2 Nsoatreman FC

Legon Cities claimed a crucial victory in their fight for survival as they edged past Nsoatreman FC 3-2 in an enthralling encounter at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.

Eric Osei Bonsu put the home side ahead in the 10th minute with a fine strike, but Nsoatreman quickly replied through Samuel Ofori's equaliser four minutes later. Legon Cities restored their lead in the 24th minute thanks to Samuel Armah, before Ahmed Rahman made it 3-1 soon after.

Ofori scored his second of the game to reduce the deficit just before half-time in a thrilling first half.

The second half was less eventful, with the only notable incident being Armah's late sending off.

The final score remained 3-2 in favour of Legon Cities, who have now moved three points clear of the relegation zone, while Nsoatreman have fallen into the drop zone.