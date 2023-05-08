2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report – Medeama 2-1 Bechem United

Medeama SC secured a crucial victory over Bechem United in a Ghana Premier League fixture at the T&A Park on Monday.

The victory enabled the home side to reclaim second place on the league table and close the gap to league leaders Aduana Stars to just two points.

Medeama dominated the early exchanges and took the lead in the 18th minute when Jonathan Sowah found the back of the net. Vincent Atingah doubled the lead in the 33rd minute with his 10th goal of the season, making him the league's top-scoring defender.

Bechem United improved in the second half and began to create chances. However, Medeama's defence held strong until the 78th minute when Francis Acquah scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

Despite the late goal, Medeama remained in control of the game, and the final whistle signalled their 15th win of the season. The result sees them leapfrog Bechem United into second place in the league standings.

Medeama will look to continue their momentum when they face Hearts of Oak in their next league fixture. Meanwhile, Bechem United will aim to bounce back from the defeat when they take on Legon Cities in their next match.

The victory was crucial for Medeama as they continue to chase the league title, and they will hope to maintain their good form in their remaining four fixtures.