2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - Nsoatreman FC 4-0 Bibiani Goldstars

Nsoatreman FC proved too hot for Bibiani Goldstars FC to handle on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Nana Amoah Koromansah Park.

Two goals in each half of the game saw Nsoatreman cruise to a comfortable 4-0 victory over the Miners to keep their hopes of finishing within the top four at the end of the season.

A Stephen Diyou double in the second half ensured the FA Cup finalists return to winning ways in the league.

Midfielder Kwabena Adu Meider got the opening goal of the match to put Maxwell Konadu's team ahead in the 34th minute.

Collins Kofi Kudjoe extended the advantage for the home side four minutes to the half-time break.

Highly-rated youngster Stephen Diyou increased the advantage for Nsoatreman in the 82nd minute following a second half dominance.

Diyou completed the terrific win when he got his second goal of the afternoon with a goal in additional time.

Nsoatreman moved one place on the league standings to the 5th place with 10 points behind the leaders, whereas Goldstars dropped two places to the 11th position.

The next round of matches will see Nsoatreman travel to Tamale to face Karela United FC with Goldstars welcoming Dreams FC at home.