2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - RTU 0-0 Dreams FC

RTU were held to a goalless draw by a well organized Dreams FC side in their Premier League encounter at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday.

The Pride of The North were hoping to make it back to back wins after their victory over Accra Lions last weekend but a resilient Dreams managed to keep them silent at their fortress.

The first half ended goalless but Ali Huzaif almost broke the deadlock for The Still Believe after recess on 48 minutes as he was denied by the woodwork when he jumped high to connect a cross from Adade.

Two minutes later Issah Kuka also missed by inches at the other end for RTU.

RTU almost scored a late winner in the 87th minute but were denied by an excellent save from Dreams goalie, Agbasi.

The match ended goalless with both teams sharing the spoils.

RTU are 11th on the league standings with 40 points while Dreams are 13th on 38 points. Dreams are still living precariously as they are just a point above the drop zone and will be more disappointed with the results.