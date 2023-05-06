2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Report - Tamale City 4-0 King Faisal

Tamale City secured a crucial victory against King Faisal, recording a convincing win in a fierce battle at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Both teams were aware that losing would place them in the relegation zone, and thus, they were determined to secure a win at all costs.

The game kicked off with a quick start, and in the third minute, Sammy Osei Akoto scored the opening goal for Tamale City. King Faisal attempted to fight back, but Sampson Eduku extended the lead with two goals in the 14th and 32nd minutes, respectively.

The second half saw King Faisal attempt to stage a comeback, but their efforts were not enough to alter the result. Tamale City maintained their momentum and added a fourth goal through Godknows Jakpasu in the 54th minute, securing a massive 4-0 win.

Tamale City's impressive victory has propelled them to the 10th position on the Ghana Premier League standings. On the other hand, King Faisal has been pulled into the relegation zone after suffering a heavy defeat.

In summary, Tamale City put in a dominant display to secure an essential victory against King Faisal, a result that will boost their confidence as the season draws to a close.