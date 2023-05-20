2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview - Accra Lions vs Aduana Stars

Accra Lions welcome league leaders Aduana Stars to the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, May 20,2023.

The hosts need a win to be entirely safe for another season in the Ghana Premier League having dropped in form in recent weeks.

The Accra-based outfit have one only one of their last seven matches, losing their last three games on a row.

The run of poor form has seen Lions drop to ninth place on the league table with four games to end the season.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars are chasing a third league triumph and currently sit top of the table with a two-point advantage Medeama SC.

Although Aduana has a good away record this season, they have struggled for consistency in their last five matches, winning two, drawing two and losing one.

Accra Lions will hope talismanic midfielder Abass Samari and captain Dominic Nsobila show up while striker Seidu Bassit will need to rediscover his scoring form.

Aduana on the other hand can count of the experience of Joseph Addo and Emmanuel Gyamfi, with forward Isaac Mintah expected to be a threat for Lions' defence.

Lions secured an important point against Aduana in Dormaa and will be hoping to complete the second meeting against the former champions with a win in Accra.