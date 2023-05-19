2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview - Bechem United vs. Legon Cities

Bechem United will aim to keep their title hopes alive when they welcome Legon Cities to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park for Premier League business on Saturday, May 20 2023.

The Hunters are third on the league standings, four points behind league leaders Aduana and two behind second placed Medeama who beat them in their last game.

Kassim Mingle and his charges will hope for an early return to winning ways to turn on the heat on the two clubs above them on the league log.

Cities are in superb form having won four of their last five games. They were denied their fourth consecutive league win by Dreams who thrashed them 5-1 in their last outing.

Their safety from relegation is not guaranteed as they are 10th on the league standings on 40 points, 3 points above the drop zone.

With The Royals keen on extending their stay in the top flight and The Hunters eyeing the league title, it makes it a fascinating encounter to expect.