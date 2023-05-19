2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview – Karela United vs. Great Olympics

Both teams will aim at surging to safety when Karela host Olympics at CAM Park on Sunday, May 21 2023 in a match that could decide their fate in the battle for survival.

The Pride and Passion are 13th on the league standings on 39 points, just a point above the drop zone. Tanko Shaibu’s lads have recorded three crucial wins in their last four matches and held leaders Aduana to a goalless draw in Dormaa.

Karela are a tough nut to crack at home and with relegation staring them in the face, it could be menacing for the visitors.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah has not quite steadied the ship since taking over as Olympics coach as they have struggled for consistency. They stumbled again after that comfortable 2-0 win over defending champions Asante Kotoko. The Wonder Club returned to winning ways to condemn Kotoku Royals with a 2-0 victory and would want to make it back-to-back wins to avoid the drop. Olympics are just a place above the danger zone on goal difference.

This will no doubt be a nail-biting clash for fans of both teams to watch.