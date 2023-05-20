2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview – King Faisal vs Samartex

Relegation-threatened King Faisal will face Samartex in a crucial match at the Dr Kwame Kyei Stadium.

This game is a must-win for King Faisal, who currently sit second from the bottom in the league standings with only four matches remaining. Every point is crucial for them in their bid to avoid relegation from the top flight.

King Faisal's recent form is a cause for concern, as they have failed to secure a victory in their last four league games. However, they can draw inspiration from their recent success in reaching the FA Cup final last weekend.

A win on Sunday would provide them with a temporary reprieve from the relegation zone, but to ensure their survival, they must win all their remaining matches.

On the other hand, Samartex find themselves in a more comfortable position, occupying a place in the top half of the league table.

They have already secured safety from relegation but are still motivated to put up a strong fight. There is even a possibility for Samartex to achieve a top-four finish for the first time in their history.

In their previous encounter, Samartex emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over King Faisal. This result will serve as added motivation for both teams heading into this crucial fixture.