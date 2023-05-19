2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview – Kotoku Royals vs Asante Kotoko

Kotoku Royals will face off against Asante Kotoko at Dawu on Sunday in a match filled with contrasting motivations.

Having suffered relegation, Kotoku Royals will be playing for nothing but pride. The Oda club had earned promotion to the top flight last season but failed to perform at the required level, resulting in a swift return to the Division One League.

On the other hand, Asante Kotoko, the reigning league champions, have a slim chance of defending their title. They will be aiming for a victory at the Theatre of Dreams to keep their hopes alive. A defeat in this crucial match could spell the end of their reign as champions.

The first encounter between these two teams ended in a comprehensive victory for Asante Kotoko, with a resounding 5-1 scoreline in favour of the Kumasi-based team. As a result, Kotoko enter the match as heavy favourites to emerge victorious once again.

However, they must exercise caution as Kotoku Royals players are determined to give their fans something to cheer about after what has largely been a disappointing debut season in the Ghanaian top flight.

While Kotoku Royals may not have much at stake in terms of league standings, are looking to end their campaign on a positive note and showcase their potential. Meanwhile, Kotoko want to secure the three crucial points to keep their championship hopes alive. Expect an intense battle on the pitch as both teams have something to prove.