2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview - Nsoatreman vs. Real Tamale United

Nsoatreman FC will have put aside their slumber in the FA Cup and focus on surviving relegation in the Ghana Premier League when they tackle Real Tamale United on Friday.

The premiership new boys were eliminated in the semi-finals of the FA Cup last week after losing 3-2 to King Faisal Babes at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Nsoatreman needs to recover quickly from that defeat to ensure they claim the maximum points in the Friday's game against RTU at the Nana Kronmansah Park to intensify their fight against the drop.

They are currently in the relegation zone as they are sitting at the 16th position on the league standings with 36 points from 30 games. Only a point is separating them and the safety places.

Nsoatreman are unbeaten in their last ten home matches in the league, losing just once at the Nana Kronmansah Park in the entire season.

RTU will be making the journey to Nsuatre with a lot of confidence, having gone unbeaten in their last two matches with a victory over Accra Lions and a draw against Dreams FC.

The Pride of the North are 11th positioned on the league table with 40 points and are three points away from the drop zone.

Recording a victory against Nsoatreman in Friday's encounter will prove crucial in their quest to maintain their Ghana Premier League status at the end of the season.

RTU are travelling with some positivity in their recent results on the road, having lost just one in the last five away matches in the premiership.