2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview – Tamale City vs. Samartex FC

Published on: 26 May 2023
Tamale City

Tamale City will aim to surge towards safety when they host Samartex at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, May 27 2023.

City have so far put up a spirited fight in their quest to extend their stay in the top flight but must quickly return to winning ways to avoid the drop.

They have shown they are capable of anything when they are in their element after hammering Hearts of Oak 4-1 in Tamale and holding defending champions Kotoko to a 1-1 draw. Given what the outcome of this match could do to their survival hopes, Hamza Mohammed’s lads are sure to come out firing on all cylinders to ease relegation fears. They currently sit 15th on the league standing on 39 points.

Samartex on the other hand have managed to steer to relative safety and would want to ensure their stay in the Premier league is beyond doubt. The Timber Giants are 7th on the league standing on 45 points and would want to make it three wins in a row to keep their top flight status intact.

