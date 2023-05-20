2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Accra Lions 3-0 Aduana Stars

Accra Lions produced an outstanding performance to annihilate league leaders Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium and return to winning ways.

A first half freekick from Baba Apiiga and second half strikes from Evans Botchway and Seidu Bassit ensured Lions record an emphatic win.

Accra Lions wasted no time in establishing their intentions after winger Daniel Awuni was left with only Joseph Addo to beat, but the veteran goalkeeper denied the forward.

Three minutes later, Seidu Bassit also came close and again Addo was there to stop Accra Lions from breaking the deadlock before Baba Apiiga shot from long range to test the goalkeeper.

Aduana's best chance in the first quarter came when Kelvin Obeng fired from outside the box.

Halfway through the half, Lions were awarded a freekick after a dangerous tackle on Evans Botchwa. Baba Apiiga curled in from outside the box to give the host the lead.

Just before half time, Isaac Mintah had a golden chance to level for the visitors after Andrews Owusu missed a cross from the right but his effort went wide.

After the break, Aduana Stars improved their play pressing the host.

However, Accra Lions were effective on the counter attack causing problems for Aduana any time they break from defence.

With 15 minutes remaining, Solomon Oppong who replaced Awuni in the second half, threaded though a lovely pass which found Botchway and the youngster made no mistake as he doubled the lead for Accra Lions.

Six minutes, Bassit broke on the right, finding Oppong from a cross field pass, who found Apiiga before the defender sent in a cross met by the striker.

The hosts held on to secure all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium.